Five teens arrested in connection to assault and robbery of mail carrier in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — Five teens are facing charges in connection to the brazen attack in Medford that left a United States Postal Service mail carrier hospitalized.

Medford police announce Thursday night that Trevor Ray Kelley, 19, of Dunstable, Tyler Roberts, 18, of Lowell, two 17 year olds and a 15 year old from Lowell have been arrested and charged with unarmed robbery.

On October 31, the mail carrier, who was no identified, was working their route in the area of Arden Street when they were assaulted before 12 p.m., according to Danielle Schrage of the U. S. Postal Inspection Service.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 News captures the moments leading up to assault on the mail carrier in Medford neighborhood.

Security camera captures brazen daylight attack on mail carrier in Medford

Police say a break in this case came on Nov. 2, at 3:15 a.m., when night shift patrol officers in Medford observed a car traveling on South Street onto Main Street at fast speeds. During the course of the traffic stop, officers recovered a loaded firearm, backpack containing stolen mail and a USPS mail key.

Police arrested and charged the four individuals in the vehicle, Randy Valdez, 18, Jaeden Tucker, 18, Samnang Tommy Jr Heng, 18, and a 15 year old juvenile, all from Lowell, with multiple offenses including firearm and larceny charges.

The officers were aware of the assault and robbery of a letter carrier days prior and conducted an investigation. As a result, investigators identified the five individuals who were arrested Thursday night.

Although arrests have been made in this case, this investigation is still on-going. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Kelley and Roberts will be arraigned in Somerville District Court Friday. Two juveniles will also be arraigned Friday. One juvenile will be arraigned on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

