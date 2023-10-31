Security camera captures brazen daylight attack on mail carrier in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a brazen daylight attack in Medford that left a United States Postal Service mail carrier hospitalized on Tuesday.

The mail carrier was working their route in the area of Arden Street when they were assaulted before 12 p.m., according to Danielle Schrage of the U. S. Postal Inspection Service.

“Postal inspectors are currently responding to a report of a USPS letter carrier who was assaulted on their route in Medford,” Schrage said in a statement. “The carrier has been taken to the hospital.”

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 News captures the moments leading up to assault on the mail carrier in Medford neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows the mail carrier walking to the front of a home moments before the assault.

Video from the scene showed a section of the neighborhood roped off with yellow police tape as detectives worked to gather evidence. Multiple Medford Police Department cruisers were also spotted in the area.

Schrage said that the “situation is very fluid.”

Officials made no mention of potential suspects in the assault.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

