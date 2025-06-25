Two suspicious deaths under investigation in two NH towns

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Two suspicious deaths are under investigation in two NH towns.

According to the Attorney General’s Office in Pittsfield, officials responded to a suspicious death of an adult male on Tilton Hill Road.

While the investigation is just beginning, all parties involved have been identified, and there is no known threat to the general public at this time.

In Keane, authorities responded to the death of a 17-year-old male after a shooting incident in a parking lot on Winchester Street in Keene early Wednesday morning.

There is no threat to the public in Keane either, the AG says.

Both deaths remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

