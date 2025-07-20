Two separate cases will be heard in ongoing clash between Harvard and Trump administration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The monthslong clash between Harvard University and the Trump administration continues Monday in federal court.

Two separate case swill be heard, one involving Harvard challenging the Trump administration’s decision to cancel around $3 billion in federal research grants.

This lawsuit was filed back in April, calling the move “unlawful” and “beyond the government’s authority.”

Harvard claims the federal funding is critical to their research in public health and infectious diseases.

A separate lawsuit will also be heard Monday.

Harvard is pushing back on the administration’s demands to decide who can teach and what can be taught.

While the hearings take place in Boston’s Moakley Federal District Courthouse, a coalition of Harvard alumni, students, faculty, and employees are slated to protest the cuts.

