Drunken Clam opens in Boston: Take a look inside the Family Guy pop-up bar

BOSTON — Fans of the animated television show Family Guy can now experience the iconic Drunken Clam bar in real life at a pop-up event in Boston.

The Drunken Clam pop-up is located in the lower level of West End Johnnies on Portland Street, offering an interactive experience dedicated to the hit cartoon.

“Family Guy’s been around for 23 seasons, and that kind of staying power, you know, people know lines from the show, die-hard characters,” said Derek Berry, president of experiences for Bucket Listers, the company running the pop-up.

The pop-up features various themed areas, including the Griffin family living room, Stewie’s bedroom, a set for Quahog 5 News, and the Petercopter.

Visitors can enjoy themed food and drinks, including items from Peter’s “Eat My Junk” menu and a fictional cocktail menu.

Becky Brown, a Chopped champion and MasterChef finalist, crafted the theme menu for the event.

One of the standout drinks is the ‘No No No,’ inspired by a legendary scene where Cleveland gets blown up in a bathtub.

The experience includes photo opportunities, music from the TV show, and Easter egg sounds throughout the venue.

Family Guy trivia and karaoke nights are also part of the pop-up’s offerings.

Tickets for the Drunken Clam experience are on sale now, with the event running from July 18 to September 21. However, this weekend’s tickets are already sold out.

