Best New England Patriots fantasy performances so far this season

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best New England Patriots fantasy performances in the 2026 season using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Players are ranked based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best quarterback fantasy games

#5. Drake Maye, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 199 Passing Yards, 0 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions, 18 Rushing Yards

- Game: NWE vs JAX, 6-35 Loss

- Fantasy points: 3.76

#4. Drake Maye, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 208 Passing Yards, 0 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 17 Rushing Yards

- Game: NWE vs PIT, 20-3 Win

- Fantasy points: 8.02

#3. Drake Maye, September 9, 2026

- Stats: 178 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 3 Interceptions, 47 Rushing Yards

- Game: NWE vs SEA, 10-13 Loss

- Fantasy points: 9.82

#2. Drake Maye, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 269 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 54 Rushing Yards

- Game: NWE vs BUF, 29-26 Win

- Fantasy points: 26.16

#1. Drake Maye, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 374 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 25 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: NWE vs LVR, 45-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.46

Best running back fantasy games

#5. TreVeyon Henderson, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 42 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs

- Game: NWE vs BUF, 29-26 Win

- Fantasy points: 4.2

#4. Rhamondre Stevenson, September 9, 2026

- Stats: 51 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 44 Receiving Yards

- Game: NWE vs SEA, 10-13 Loss

- Fantasy points: 9.5

#3. TreVeyon Henderson, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 76 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: NWE vs PIT, 20-3 Win

- Fantasy points: 13.6

#2. Rhamondre Stevenson, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 64 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 21 Receiving Yards

- Game: NWE vs LVR, 45-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 14.5

#1. Rhamondre Stevenson, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 47 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 27 Receiving Yards

- Game: NWE vs BUF, 29-26 Win

- Fantasy points: 15.4

Best wide receiver fantasy games

#5. Romeo Doubs, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 96 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 4 Targets

- Game: NWE vs PIT, 20-3 Win

- Fantasy points: 9.6

#4. Efton Chism III, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 42 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 4 Targets

- Game: NWE vs BUF, 29-26 Win

- Fantasy points: 10.2

#3. Kyle Williams, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 91 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 3 Targets

- Game: NWE vs LVR, 45-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 15.1

#2. Romeo Doubs, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 58 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: NWE vs BUF, 29-26 Win

- Fantasy points: 17.8

#1. DeMario Douglas, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 65 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: NWE vs LVR, 45-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 18.5

Best tight end fantasy games

#5. Hunter Henry, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 40 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: NWE vs PIT, 20-3 Win

- Fantasy points: 4.0

#4. Eli Raridon, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 57 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: NWE vs LVR, 45-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 5.7

#3. Eli Raridon, September 9, 2026

- Stats: 2 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 1 Receptions, 1 Targets

- Game: NWE vs SEA, 10-13 Loss

- Fantasy points: 6.2

#2. Hunter Henry, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 62 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: NWE vs BUF, 29-26 Win

- Fantasy points: 6.2

#1. Hunter Henry, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 44 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 4 Targets

- Game: NWE vs LVR, 45-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 10.4