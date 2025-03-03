Two Roxbury residents arrested for drug, firearm charges following investigation

BOSTON — Boston police have announced the arrest of two Roxbury residents following an extensive drug investigation.

Jonathan Alcantara-Garcia, 40, and Niurka Pimentel-Suero, 37, have been charged with firearm and drug-related offenses.

This comes on Friday, February 28, after Boston police obtained search warrants for the residence of 2 Guild Street in Roxbury.

Officers conducted surveillance of the area when they noticed Alcantara-Garcia exiting the residence and entering a vehicle. As he drove away, officers continued their surveillance and then safely conducted a traffic stop on Alcantara-Garcia, where he was taken into custody.

Around 10:11 AM on the same day, officers executed a search warrant on the property, where they met Pimentel-Suero. Officers were able to seize:

Approximately 800 grams of cocaine packaged in various-sized bags

Approximately 129 grams of heroin packaged in various-sized bags

A Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm equipped with a 16-round magazine, loaded with four live rounds

Drug paraphernalia, including loose baggies, rolls of plastic baggies, clear plastic wrap, a bottle of lactose, a blender, a digital scale, scissors, and a card

An undisclosed amount of U.S. currency

As a result of the investigation, Pimentel-Suero was placed under arrest.

Both Pimentel-Suero and Alcantara-Garcia were charged with:

Trafficking Cocaine (200 Grams or More)

Trafficking Heroin/Morphine/Fentanyl (100 Grams or More, Less Than 200 Grams)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Both individuals are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

