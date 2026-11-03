Two people taken to the hospital after multi-car crash on Route 2

HARVARD, Mass. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a multi-car crash on Route 2 near Harvard.

According to State Police, around 2:45 PM, state troopers were dispatched to Route 2 westbound in response to reports of a three-vehicle crash, including a rollover.

Two operators involved in the crash were taken to Emerson Hospital, where their conditions remain unknown at this time.

MassDOT responded to assist with traffic as Route 2 eastbound was closed for just over an hour and reopened around 3:47 PM.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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