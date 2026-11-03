Police urge drivers to avoid area after train, pedestrian incident in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — Abington police are asking residents to avoid the area near the MBTA Commuter Rail Crossing on Summer Street due to an incident involving a person.

Officers said motorists are asked to seek alternate routes while emergency crews are on scene.

Drivers can expect traffic delays.

Police did not share any information about the victim’s condition.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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