OLD ORCHARD BEACH, M.E. — Two women have suffered severe burn injuries after a camper exploded at an Old Orchard Beach campground in Maine.

According to the Maine Department of Safety, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. when a camper explosion was reported at the Powder Horn Campground on Cascade Road.

Two people suffer severe burns following camper explosion at Old Orchard Beach in Maine (Maine department of public safety)

Old Orchard Beach Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene and, upon arrival, found two women suffering from severe burn injuries. Both women were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire, prompting the Maine State Fire Marshal’s office to conduct a post-blast investigation.

It was revealed that propane gas had leaked into and underneath the camper. Authorities believe that the gas was ignited when one of the victims lit a candle.

“The investigation remains ongoing and will include further analysis of the gas systems with assistance from the Maine Solid Fuel Inspectors,” the Maine Department of Safety said.

