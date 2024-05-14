Local

Two people struck and killed by MBTA Commuter Rail train in Natick, police say

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
NATICK, Mass. — Two people were struck and killed by an MBTA Commuter Rail train Monday afternoon in Natick, according to Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan.

Transit police confirmed the victims were pronounced dead on the scene as a result of their injuries. There was no immediate word on the ages of the victims, and officials have not confirmed why the individuals were on the train tracks.

The incident caused all Commuter Rail services to be halted on the line including multiple inbound trains from Worcester and Framingham to be canceled earlier in the evening.

Transit police detectives and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office have responded and are investigating what happened.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

