Two people struck and killed by MBTA Commuter Rail train in Natick, police say

NATICK, Mass. — Two people were struck and killed by an MBTA Commuter Rail train Monday afternoon in Natick, according to Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan.

Transit police confirmed the victims were pronounced dead on the scene as a result of their injuries. There was no immediate word on the ages of the victims, and officials have not confirmed why the individuals were on the train tracks.

The incident caused all Commuter Rail services to be halted on the line including multiple inbound trains from Worcester and Framingham to be canceled earlier in the evening.

⚠️ Framingham/Worcester Line trains are operating on one track between Wellesley Farms and West Natick. Passengers will continue to experience delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way in the Natick area. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 13, 2024

❌ Worcester Line Train 530 (5:40 pm from Worcester) has been cancelled due to police activity on the right of way in the West Natick area. The next inbound train will be Worcester Train 534 (7:55 pm from Worcester). — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 13, 2024

❌ Worcester Line Train 527 (4:45 pm from South Station) is terminated at Natick today due to police activity on the right of way. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 13, 2024

❌ Framingham Line Train 598 (6:55 pm from Framingham) has been cancelled today due to police activity on the right of way in the Natick area. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 13, 2024

Transit police detectives and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office have responded and are investigating what happened.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

