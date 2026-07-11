Nearly 60 tall ships arrive at Boston Harbor to celebrate Sail 250

BOSTON — Over the next several days, nearly 60 tall ships from more than 20 countries will be in Boston Harbor as Sail 250 wraps up.

The event celebrates the founding of the United States 250 years ago.

As the tall ships and military ships sailed to their final port, locals and tourists could be seen in the harbor eagerly awaiting their arrival.

The ship that traveled the farthest distance to get to Boston comes from India, and the largest ship in the fleet is known as the Union from Peru, which measures 378 ft. long.

Organizers of Sail Boston said the USCGC Eagle will be leading the fleet into the harbor Saturday morning to meet with the USS Constitution, which will then guide the tall ships in for the Parade of Sail.

City officials and organizers alike said they hope Boston serves as a welcome city to all taking part, or here to enjoy.

Sail Boston officially kicks off Saturday morning and lasts through Thursday, July 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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