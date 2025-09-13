Two people injured after blaze at Manchester, NH home

MANCHESTER, NH — Two people are injured after a massive fire in Manchester, NH.

Crews arrived on Friday night at a home on Sullivan Street to find flames on two floors of a four-story building.

Fire crews say two residents had to jump from the third floor to escape the flames.

They were taken to a local hospital, and the severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The house is considered a total loss ,and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

