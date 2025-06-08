Two people hurt following a three-vehicle car crash in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Two people were hurt following a three-vehicle car crash in Newburyport.

On Saturday, around 4:03 PM, Newburyport Police and Fire were dispatched to the intersection of Route 1 and Pond Street to reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Once on scene, crews found a 2022 Tesla Model 3, a Toyota 4Runner, and a Toyota Corolla involved in a crash.

Fire crews used the jaws of life to remove the driver of the Tesla. While doing so, due to the Tesla being an electric vehicle, crews also used an electric vehicle emergency plug to make sure the Tesla wouldn’t move or start.

In addition to the plug, crews also utilized their electric vehicle app to access vehicle-specific information, which guided their strategy in executing rescue operations.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police and Fire crews cleared the scene within two hours of the initial call.

“This was an excellent response from all involved. The quick work of our crews in efficiently utilizing rescue tools ensured that all involved in the crash received the highest quality of care,” said Chief Bradbury. “As always, I commend the strong teamwork between the Police and Fire Departments, and I thank our mutual aid partners for being ready to support us at any moment.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Newburyport Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

