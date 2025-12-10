Two people displaced after fire in Worcester home

WORCESTER, MASS. — Two people were displaced after a fire at a home in Worcester on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the Worcester Fire Department was called to reports of a fire on 20 Balder Road around 3:45 a.m.

Firefighters found a fire in the basement that burned through the floor joists into the first floor.

Officials were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group