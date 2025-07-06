Two people dead, another seriously injured, after multi-vehicle crash in Milton

MILTON, Mass. — Two people are dead and a third is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle accident in Milton, authorities say.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, around 4:30 p.m., Milton Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Hillside Street to reports of a car accident.

Authorities say that a Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 was traveling north on Randolph Avenue when it collided with a Toyota Corolla traveling in the opposite direction.

The operator of the Corolla, a 71-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 39-year-old man, had succumbed to their injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mercedes, a 47-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Boston Trauma Center.

Another vehicle was struck by debris from the crash but was not involved in the collision.

Milton Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are still investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

