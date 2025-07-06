MILTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway following a serious car accident in Milton.

The accident occurred earlier Saturday evening on Randolph Avenue.

Investigation underway following serious car accident in Milton, D.A. says

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said that Milton Police, alongside the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services, are on the scene.

Investigation underway following serious car accident in Milton, D.A. says

At this time, there was no word on injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group