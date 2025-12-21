Two people arrested following search warrant in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — The Salem Police Department, alongside mutual aid from the Lynn Police Department, arrested two people following a search warrant at an apartment complex.

The arrests were made at 46 Mall Street, apartment 4, in Lynn, after detectives secured a search warrant based on a lengthy investigation.

The search uncovered a quantity of crack cocaine, two ghost guns, an extended magazine, and a stolen handgun.

As a result of the arrests, Derrick Poe was taken into custody on three counts of distributing a Class B substance (crack cocaine). Additionally, Chastity Black was taken into custody as well.

According to Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy, the collaborative efforts of law enforcement play a vital role in combating drug-related crime.

“The collaborative efforts of detectives from the Lynn Police Department and the Salem Police Department are essential to our shared mission of reducing the harm caused by illegal drugs and firearms in our communities,” Reddy stated. He expressed gratitude for the commitment and courage shown by the detectives involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

