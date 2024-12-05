Two people arrested following New Hampshire State Police drug investigation

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Following an extended investigation by the New Hampshire State Police Narcotics Investigations Unit (NIU), two people have been arrested after attempting to sell fentanyl.

The two individuals arrested were Claremont residents 37-year-old Bradley Leblanc and 48-year-old Chasity Forman. Both were arrested on three counts of sale of a controlled drug (subsequent offense) and one count of conspiracy to commit the sale of a controlled drug (subsequent offense). Alongside that, Foreman was also charged with one count to conspiracy to commit the sale of a controlled drug (subsequent offense).

TWO ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO FENTANYL SALES Left: Bradley Leblanc Right: Chasity Forman (NH STATE POLICE)

Police found more than 60 grams of fentanyl, around 2 grams of methamphetamine, and 13 assorted pills of narcotics.

Leblanc and Foreman were both booked and processed at Claremont Police Department, released on personal recognizance bail, and are expected to be arraigned in January, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

