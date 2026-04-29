Two patients charged with assault in latest incident at Tewksbury Hospital

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Two patients have been charged with assault in the latest incident at Tewksbury Hospital.

According to police, on Tuesday, April 28, around 9:41 p.m., police responded to the hospital campus following reports of an incident involving two adult male patients.

A preliminary investigation determined that the patients were arguing, then began punching each other.

This alleged assault comes after similar patient-on-patient attacks on Monday.

At the beginning of the month, officials announced that hospital workers could no longer use items such as pepper spray, batons, or other defensive tools, citing that such measures were inappropriate in a clinical setting. Since then, violent encounters have been mounting.

“This incident underscores ongoing concerns about the conditions at Tewksbury State Hospital. While state officials have characterized the facility as a therapeutic environment, the reality continues to raise serious public safety questions,” said Chief Ryan Columbus.

This marks the 6th violent incident since the policy change.

”We fully support efforts to create a setting where individuals can receive the care and treatment they need; however, ensuring the safety of patients, staff, and the broader community must remain a top priority," Columbus said. “It is not sustainable for local law enforcement to repeatedly respond to incidents resulting from decisions that compromise their own public safety department.”

Both patients are being charged with assault and battery.

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