SAUGUS, Mass. — Two men have been taken into custody and are facing larceny charges following a daytime break-in, Saugus police report.

The incident occurred just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, when police responded to reports of two men breaking into a residence at Oakwood Avenue.

The men were armed with handguns, wearing masks, and dressed in all black.

Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli reports that shots were fired; however, no injuries were reported.

Police have identified the suspects as Derek Matarazzo and Timothy Gregory, both of Boston. They face multiple felony charges, including home invasion charges.

Two men arrested following daytime home invasion in Saugus

Police say that there is no threat to the public and believe that it was an isolated incident.

At this time, police are investigating a possible motive for the incident, but declined to speculate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group