Hundreds attend Save A Dog’s 26th Annual Dog Walk

SUDBURY, Mass. — Hundreds attended Save A Dog’s 26th annual dog walk in Sudbury on Sunday morning.

The event is held every year to raise money for homeless dogs and includes multiple different vendors and activities for pups.

“We’re a nonprofit, we rely on donations and this is one of the main ways we can raise money to keep us going. Having a shelter can be pretty expensive with vet bills, and things like that. So to be able to put on an event like this and raise the funds to keep us going, is really important.”

“It’s also a great way to get the word out about rescue.” Donna Roessler, an organizer of the event.

Boston 25 will also be holding a similar event for animals to help find forever homes on Friday, May 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Patriot Place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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