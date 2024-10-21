Two Massachusetts individuals have been arrested after releasing 200 minks from Pennsylvania farm

Pennsylvania — Two individuals from Massachusetts have been arrested on Saturday, October 19, after releasing 200 minks from a Pennsylvania farm.

According to officials, the individuals arrested are Christopher Legere, 25, and Cara Mitrano, 27. They have been charged with agricultural vandalism, criminal mischief- damage of property, theft by unlawful taking, cruelty to animals, burglary, and criminal trespassing.

This incident is not similar to one on the same farm a year ago. In September 2023, over 8,000 minks were released from the same farm and most were not captured. They were either killed or lost.

Almost all 200 minks have been recaptured from this previous incident.

On their website, The North American Animal Liberation Press Office has released a statement regarding the issue and is currently seeking financial aid to help those in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

