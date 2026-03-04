Two Massachusetts men arrested on drug distribution charges

WINTHROP, Mass. — Two Massachusetts men were arrested separately on drug distribution charges in Winthrop, police said Wednesday.

Tyrone Robinson, 45, of Winthrop, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, subsequent offense, police said in a statement.

Ralph Sostre, 39, of Lynn, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, police said.

Robinson and Sostre were both arraigned on Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court.

On Tuesday, after an ongoing investigation, members of the Winthrop Police Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division, along with a Task Force Officer from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, executed multiple court-authorized search warrants at a home on Governors Drive.

Winthrop drug arrests (Winthrop Police)

As a result of the search, Robinson was placed under arrest. An investigation into this case remains ongoing.

Also Tuesday, members of the Winthrop Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, while being assisted by the Winthrop Police Patrol Division, investigated suspected narcotics distribution in the areas of Kennedy Road, Atlantic Street, and surrounding neighborhoods.

A preliminary investigation found that a blue 2021 Tesla Model Y, registered to Sostre, was involved.

Police said detectives saw activity consistent with street-level narcotics distribution. Detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Revere Street and Shirley Street.

During the motor vehicle stop, Sostre “failed to comply with repeated lawful orders,” police said. After continued refusal to exit, officers were forced to break the vehicle windows to safely remove him. Sostre was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

A search of Sostre and the vehicle resulted in the recovery of approximately 18.9 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately 12 grams of suspected cocaine, along with multiple clear plastic bags, a digital scale, two cellular telephones, and more than $2,400 in cash. Additional suspected narcotics were recovered during the booking process.

“I want to credit our detectives, our Patrol Division, and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department for excellent collaborative work on these cases,” Winthrop Police Chief John Goodwin said in a statement.

“These arrests and our proactive work to reduce drug dealing in Winthrop make our community safer,” Goodwin said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

