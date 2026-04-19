Driver hospitalized, dog killed in Attleboro crash amid night of multiple emergency calls

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Attleboro Fire Department responded to multiple emergency calls overnight, including one accident that resulted in the death of a dog.

According to authorities, around midnight on Sunday, crews responded to the area of Angeline Street at Washington Street for a reported motor vehicle crash. When firefighters arrived, they located a single vehicle that had struck a retaining wall and had sustained significant front-end damage.

The driver of the car was found unresponsive inside, and crews were able to free him using hydraulic tools. He was given CPR and transferred to a local hospital. A deceased dog was also found inside the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Around the same time, crews responded to Olive Street for activation alarms. Firefighters encountered significant smoke accumulation from a building. The source of the smoke was from a malfunctioning motor belt. Crews secured the belt, and ventilation fans were used to clear the smoke.

Also earlier that evening, firefighters responded to South Avenue in the area of Interstate 95 for a rollover crash. The driver was able to self-extricate and declined transportation to the hospital.

“These incidents highlight the unpredictable nature of emergency response and the wide range of calls our firefighters handle at any hour,” said Attleboro Fire District Chief Mark Renker. “Our crews responded quickly and worked together to mitigate each situation safely and effectively.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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