Police investigating car-break-ins in Middleton, Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. — Police are investigating a series of car break-ins that happened early on Saturday morning in Middleton and Danvers.

According to authorities, police responded to a call for service around 3:55 a.m. to a mutual aid request from the Middleton Police Department for a report of individuals using flashlights to look into motor vehicles in a neighborhood off Route 114.

Two Danvers officers responded to the scene.

Police say that around 4:25 a.m., police observed two vehicles on Centre Street in Danvers.

As the officer approached, four individuals wearing dark clothing and masks returned to the vehicles.

The officer attempted to stop one vehicle, but it fled at high speed.

The vehicle entered Interstate 95 South and then Route 1 south, where the officer lost contact.

Danvers police also responded to numerous reports in the Centre Street, Garden Street, Walnut Street, and Prince Street areas involving unlocked vehicles that had been entered and rummaged through, with items reported stolen.

Police are strongly encouraged to lock their vehicles, remove valuables, and report any suspicious activity to the Danvers Police Department

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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