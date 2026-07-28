Two killed and three injured in two-car crash in Concord

CONCORD, Mass. — Two people are dead and three others are injured after a two-car crash in Concord, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Concord police and firefighters responded to a crash on Walden Street around 1:00 p.m. between a Honda Accord and a Tesla Model 3, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Two of the four people inside the Tesla, John Hamilton, 82, and Paula Hamilton, 85, both of Concord, were flown to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where they later died from their injuries.

Two of the other people inside the Tesla, two 28-year-olds from Tacoma, Washington, were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the two has been released from the hospital while the other continues to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old Wilmington man, was also transported to the hospital, where he remained as of early Tuesday evening.

The Middlesex DA’s office says an initial investigation makes it seem as if the Honda and the Tesla were travelling in opposite directions t when the Honda allegedly crossed the double yellow line, striking the Tesla head-on.

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