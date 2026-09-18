Two killed after crash in Brewster

BREWSTER, Mass. — Two people are dead following a serious crash on Route 6A in Brewster.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 6A, near the entrance to Nickerson State Park.

The road was closed for hours overnight but has since reopened.

Additional information is not being provided, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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