Two kayakers thrown from boat during height of snowstorm were rescued on a Cape Cod island

BOURNE, Mass. — Two people were rescued from an Island on Cape Cod after tipping over in their Kayak during the height of Sunday’s snowstorm.

First responders tackling high winds and freezing temperatures responded to two kayakers stranded on Tobys Island in Bourne, Massachusetts.

Bourne’s Fire Department says the kayakers were thrown from their boats around 5 p.m. before they found refuge on small piece of land, where they waited for help to come.

Officials say one of the kayakers was transported to an area hospital and is being treated for hypothermia and the other kayaker is okay.

No further details were released at this time.

