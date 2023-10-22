Two kayakers rescued from Ipswich Bay, police say

IPSWICH, Mass. — Two kayakers were rescued from Ipswich Bay near Pavilion Beach on Sunday, police said.

At about 9:35 a.m., Ipswich Police and Fire crews were dispatched to Ipswich Bay for reports of one or two kayakers that had tipped over into the water at Clark Beach.

An Ipswich policer officer in the area of Clark Beach had also spotted at least one individual treading water.

Marine 1 was quickly launched into the river from the Town Wharf. First responders also alerted the U.S. Coast Guard Station on the Merrimack River in Newburyport.

When Marine 1 arrived to the Pavilion Beach area, first responders found one person inside their kayak and a male kayaker treading water holding on to both kayaks, police said.

First responders were able to safely pull the male kayaker out of the water and onto Marine 1, and then on to the Harbormaster’s boat to allow for a quicker transport to the shore. Crews alerted the Coast Guard that the kayakers were safely located.

Once on shore, the male kayaker was treated at the scene and evaluated by paramedics. The other kayaker safely paddled back to the shore.

”Our departments worked seamlessly to quickly respond to make sure that both kayakers were rescued,” Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in a statement. “Community members are also reminded to dress appropriately for water temperatures and to wear wet suits when possible. In the case of an emergency, wearing appropriate gear can help maintain body temperatures when every minute matters.”

Ipswich Fire Chief Paul Parisi advised in a statement that all local residents “exercise extreme caution when on the water” and that they are checking for warnings or advisories that may have been issued.

A Small Craft Advisory is currently in effect in the Ipswich Bay area until 8 p.m. Sunday.

During this time, conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group