Two juveniles involved in Somerville airsoft incidents identified, police say

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Police in Somerville say they’ve identified two teens wanted in connection to four incidents where bystanders were shot by airsoft pellets.

The parents of the juveniles are being notified and the department is exploring jail diversion through the COHR Unit in lieu of criminal charges, according to authorities.

The teens, estimated to be around 13-15 years old, are accused of wearing masks while they rode bikes, shooting at area residents.

Police say the first incident occurred near Prospect and Somerville Avenue on Tuesday. The victim received minor injuries.

Also on Tuesday, a person was shot on the community path near Gilman Street and Walnut Street and also had a minor injury.

On Wednesday, police say a person was shot in the eye on Broadway. It is not currently known how serious the injuries are.

Two individuals, including one holding a baby, were also shot at Argenziano Park, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the assaults is asked to contact the Somerville Police Criminal Investigation Division at 617-625-1600 (7220).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

