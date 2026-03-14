Two juveniles arrested for armed assault with intent to rob in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. — Two juveniles were arrested on Friday morning for allegedly attempting to rob an individual for their coat with a replica gun.

According to the MBTA Transit police, two juvenile males allegedly approached the victim with a firearm and attempted to rob the victim.

It happened around 9 a.m. at Green Street Station.

Transit police pursued the suspects in a foot pursuit and later recovered a replica gun.

Both juveniles were arrested and booked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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