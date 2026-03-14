Two juveniles arrested for armed assault with intent to rob in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. — Two juveniles were arrested on Friday morning for allegedly attempting to rob an individual for their coat with a replica gun.
According to the MBTA Transit police, two juvenile males allegedly approached the victim with a firearm and attempted to rob the victim.
It happened around 9 a.m. at Green Street Station.
Transit police pursued the suspects in a foot pursuit and later recovered a replica gun.
Both juveniles were arrested and booked.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group