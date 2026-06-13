Safety is top of mind for FBI Boston as World Cup kicks off Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Local, state, and federal law enforcement have been preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Foxborough for the past two years, and it all comes down to tonight.

Tonight’s first match in Foxborough kicks off at 9 p.m.

FBI Boston told Boston 25 News that they’ve been prepping with one goal in mind - to ensure the safety of everyone attending the World Cup matches.

Meghan King, a supervisory special agent overseeing FBI Boston’s Crisis Response Squad, said while there are no known or credible threats surrounding the World Cup, they’re prepared for anything.

A command post set up in Chelsea will help FBI Boston monitor any threats surrounding the largest sporting event in the world.

They’ll also have specialty teams located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island on match days.

King said with this being a global event, FBI Boston’s safety preps stretch far beyond just Massachusetts.

“Probably the biggest misconception is that our safety and security plans stop here in New England,” King said. “The truth of the matter is this is a whole of government approach, so we have command posts that have been stood up nationwide that are monitoring and tracking things that are crossing borders across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.”

“So, there’s a much larger picture at play in our planning process that a lot of people may not realize,” King continued.

A collective vigilance from the public plays a crucial role in keeping everyone safe too, according to King.

King also said as the World Cup continues, people should stay aware of scams when purchasing last-minute tickets.

“We ask that people be on the lookout for fraudulent tickets, offers that seem too good to be true,” King said. “These are the type of things that actively increase as the World Cup goes on and people scramble to get deals.”

Law enforcement urges attendees of World Cup matches in Foxborough or the FIFA Fan Fest in Boston to report any suspicious activity, adding if you see something, say something.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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