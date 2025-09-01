Two juvenile suspects will face charges in connection to car break-in spree, Watertown Police say

WATERTOWN, Mass. — After a string of vehicle break-ins over the past month, authorities announced a break in the case on Monday.

Watertown Police say two juvenile suspects have been identified and will face charges, though the exact charges were not immediately available.

A car and other personal property have been recovered as a result of the investigation, according to police.

Authorities say they are still investigating the full scope of the matter.

"We thank the many community members who have supported us in this effort,“ police wrote in a social media post. ”If you have any other information that might aid us in this or other investigations we urge you to call us at 617-972-6500."

Since July 31, Watertown has had more than 75 vehicle break-ins and 6 vehicles stolen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

