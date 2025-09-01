Suspect accused of more than a dozen car break-ins in Watertown sought by police

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of more than a dozen motor vehicle break-ins overnight.

Watertown Police say they received 15 reports of cars being broken into in the areas of Worcester Street, Fitchburg Street, Quincy Street, Springfield Street and Palfrey Street between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Video and multiple images of the suspect were captured on a Ring camera on Monday morning.

Additionally, police say a car was stolen from Harnden Avenue early Sunday morning.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, they’re asked to contact the Watertown Police Department Detective Division at 617-600-1310.

Police say since July 31, more than 75 vehicles have been broken into and 6 vehicles have been stolen in town.

Residents are reminded to always lock their vehicles at night and to never leave keys, fobs, or valuables inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

