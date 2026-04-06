Two injured, suspect arrested after stabbing in Hyde Park

BOSTON — Two people were hurt, and another was arrested after a stabbing in Hyde Park on Monday morning.

According to police, around 9:55, officers responded to 135 Readville Street in Hyde Park on a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims who had sustained what appeared to be stab wounds.

The victims were transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the victim had been attacked by a male suspect who was observed leaving the area on foot.

Officers located a possible suspect at a car wash near where the stabbing happened and arrested them.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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