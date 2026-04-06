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Two injured, suspect arrested after stabbing in Hyde Park

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Two injured, suspect arrested after stabbing in Hyde Park Two injured, suspect arrested after stabbing in Hyde Park
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Two people were hurt, and another was arrested after a stabbing in Hyde Park on Monday morning.

According to police, around 9:55, officers responded to 135 Readville Street in Hyde Park on a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims who had sustained what appeared to be stab wounds.

The victims were transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the victim had been attacked by a male suspect who was observed leaving the area on foot.

Officers located a possible suspect at a car wash near where the stabbing happened and arrested them.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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