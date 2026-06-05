Unresponsive child pulled from pool in Tewksbury

First responders were called to a Tewksbury apartment complex on Friday afternoon for an unresponsive child found in a pool.

Bystanders had already started CPR when police and firefighters arrived.

Firefighters took over CPR before transporting the child to a local hospital.

Tewksbury police say there were no signs of foul play, but the incident is under investigation.

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