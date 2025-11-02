Two injured after shooting in Boston

BOSTON — Two people have been hurt after a shooting in Boston.

According to Boston police, on Sunday, around 10:47 a.m., officers responded to the area of 25 Warren Street for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, first responders transported two victims to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ballistic damage was observed in the area of 101 Madison Park Court.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

