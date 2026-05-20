Two hospitalized after overnight fire in Dorchester

BOSTON — Two people are in the hospital after an overnight fire in Dorchester.

According to Boston police, crews responded to a three-family home on Banton Street.

Crews managed to keep the flames to the second floor of the home.

Two people were transported to the hospital, and their injuries are unknown.

Five people have been displaced, and the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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