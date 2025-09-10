Two hospitalized after crash on Newburyport Turnpike

Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Newburyport Turnpike on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the Newbury Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the Newburyport Turnpike (Route 1) at Boston Road around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash occurred when a Toyota Prius was traveling east from Boston Road Extension to Boston Road and failed to yield to a BMW X5 that was traveling southbound on the Newburyport Turnpike, according to officials.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and the driver of the Prius had to be extracted from the vehilce using hydraulic tools.

The BMW driver, a 41-year-old female from Boxford and the Prius driver, a 79-year-old female from Newbury, were both taken to nearby hospitals.

The Newbury Police and Fire Departments did not share any updates on the injuries.

