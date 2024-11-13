Two hikers from Lawrence rescued off NH mountain

ALBANY, NH — Two hikers from Lawrence have been rescued after getting lost on a New Hampshire mountain.

According to NH Fish and Game around 9 p.m. on November 12, officers received a call from Joshua Donovan, 20, and his sister Alyssa Donovan, 18, both from Lawrence, Massachusetts, stating they were lost.

Joshua was injured, due to falling multiple times and injuring his hip, officers said.

The siblings say they had departed the trailhead parking area around 9 a.m. and intended to hike to the summit of Mt. Chocorua and back.

When they got close to the summit on the steep ledges, they decided to return to their vehicle. They got off trail while descending the Brook Trail and were attempting to self-rescue. After following the brook and falling several times, Joshua sustained a hip injury and had a difficult time walking.

They decided to call 911 for assistance because of the dropping temperatures, Joshua’s debilitating hip injury, and the fact that they were lost.

New Hampshire Conservation Officers located the hikers around10:40 p.m. a short distance from the Brook Trail on the opposite side of the brook from the trail. They were assisted back down the trail to the trailhead parking area arriving at 11:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

