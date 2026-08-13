Two displaced after fire on Main Street in Hanson

HUDSON, Mass. — Two people have been displaced after a fire on Main Street in Hanson.

According to Hanson Fire, around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, crews were called to 352 Main St. for a report of a fire in a second-floor apartment above a business.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a cooking-related fire in the second-floor apartment.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Utilities to the building were shut off as a result of the fire.

Two adult residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The first-floor business was temporarily closed during the response. Its showroom is expected to reopen Thursday.

Later in the evening, at approximately 7:11 p.m., a Hanson engine responded to provide station coverage for the Whitman Fire Department.

“I want to thank our Hanson firefighters and all of our mutual aid partners for their work Wednesday evening,” said Chief O’Brien. “With one of our engines already assisting another community when this fire was reported, our crews and mutual aid partners worked together to ensure we had the resources needed at the fire while continuing to provide emergency coverage for Hanson and our neighboring communities.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group