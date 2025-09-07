Two charged in connection with handicap parking placard theft in Brighton

BOSTON — Two people have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a string of handicap parking placard thefts.

55-year-old Andrea Doucette-Keating and 37-year-old Zachary Shelton, both of Brighton, are being charged with various property-related offenses.

According to Boston police, in 2025, in Brighton, 19 incidents of handicap placard theft have been reported in the district, prompting an extensive ongoing investigation.

According to police, investigators identified three incidents in which handicap placards were stolen: June 30, 2025, at 82 Glenville Avenue, and August 14, 2025, at both 95 Washington Street and 34 Fidelis Way.

Evidence recovered from these incidents led investigators to identify Doucette-Keating as a suspect, police said.

Further investigation established Doucette-Keating as the primary thief and Shelton as the organizer, supplier of tools, and distributor of the stolen placards.

On Thursday, August 21, Doucette-Keating was arrested at 35 Fidelis Way and later arraigned on charges including breaking and entering a motor vehicle, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, larceny from a motor vehicle, and possession of burglarious tools.

On Thursday, September 4, detectives executed a search warrant at Shelton’s residence at 1662 Commonwealth Avenue. The search resulted in the recovery of multiple stolen handicap placards, a window punch, cocaine, and a Glock-style BB gun with the safety tip removed.

Detectives are in the process of executing a second search warrant on Shelton’s motor vehicle, where another stolen handicap placard was observed hanging inside.

Shelton was arrested and is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court on charges including larceny less than $250 from a person over 60, stealing a handicap placard, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of burglarious tools (Window Punch), malicious destruction of a motor vehicle, and consequences and how to report.

Residents who suspect a handicap placard may be fake or misused are encouraged to report it to the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

