Two beaches in Plymouth closed after shark attacks seal offshore

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Two beaches in Plymouth are closed after a shark attacked a seal offshore.

According to the Town of Plymouth, White Horse Beach and Long Beach have red flag warnings due to a confirmed white shark seal interaction off Manomet Point.

“Due to the confirmed nature of the sighting, beaches will remain closed to swimming until the red flag is lifted,” the town wrote in a Facebook post.

The town also shared a photo of a seal half-eaten.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

