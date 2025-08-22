Two barricaded suspects surrender following shooting, Boston Police say

BOSTON — Boston Police say two suspects surrendered to police after an adult male was shot multiple times on Charlotte Street at 4:46 PM.

The incident occurred on 24 Charlotte Street, where police units responded to reports of a shooting involving an adult male victim. After the shooting, the suspects barricaded themselves inside a residence on the same street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston Police, including SWAT and Hostage Negotiators, were on the scene, and after successful negotiations, two suspects surrendered to law enforcement.

The residence where the suspects were located is currently frozen as authorities await the execution of search warrants.

The suspects have been transported for booking and are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

The names of the suspects and the victim have not been released, and details regarding the charges will be made available in the morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

