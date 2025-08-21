Boston Police investigating after person shot, another barricaded

BOSTON — Boston Police are currently on the scene at Charlotte Street, where a person has been shot and another is barricaded.
Boston Police tell Boston 25 News that there was a reported shooting at the address on Charlotte Street.
Police say that the victim appeared to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Additionally, a suspect has barricaded themselves inside the address.
There are no further details at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
