Boston Police investigating after person shot, another barricaded

BOSTON — Boston Police are currently on the scene at Charlotte Street, where a person has been shot and another is barricaded.

Boston Police tell Boston 25 News that there was a reported shooting at the address on Charlotte Street.

Police say that the victim appeared to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, a suspect has barricaded themselves inside the address.

There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

