Two arrested in connection to robbery and assault of Randolph mail carrier

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Two Brockton men were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the assault and robbery of a Randolph mail carrier.

20-year-old Vashid Mashmasarmi is charged with unarmed robbery, possession of a burglarious tool, and receiving stolen property.

20-year-old Soul Gagnon is charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, unlawful possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, Randolph Police say they executed a search warrant on a black Acura TL in a parking lot at 984 N. Main Street in Brockton around 10:20 a.m. The warrant was in connection to a December 27 robbery in Randolph where a postal worker was physically assaulted by two masked men.

The Acura had allegedly pulled into the Brockton lot and backed into a parking spot alongside the building, facing an unoccupied postal vehicle.

As officers made their move towards the car, the driver, identified as Gagnon, did not comply with commands and began reaching toward his waistband, according to police.

Detectives wrestled Gagnon to the ground and allegedly found a .40-caliber Glock with a loaded high-capacity magazine and a round in the chamber. He was taken into custody and will be arraigned in Brockton District Court.

The registered owner of the Acura, Mashmasarmi, arrived at the scene a short time later. Officers say they executed a search warrant on him and found a Postal Master (”Arrow”) Key in his possession that was reportedly taken during the Dec. 27 Randolph robbery.

He was taken into custody and will be arraigned in Quincy District Court.

Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag credits his detectives’ work on the case as well as help from their law enforcement partners.

“Our detectives’ work on this case was phenomenal,” Chief Marag said. “They started with little evidence but put together a solid case and made arrests. We’d like to thank Brockton Police, Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their continued assistance in this case.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

