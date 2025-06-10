WALTHAM, Mass. — In Waltham, girls are taking over the sport of baseball.

There’s not one, but two all-girls baseball teams in the Waltham Little League, and for the first time, they played each other Monday.

A couple parents helped organize the teams when their daughters said they wanted to play baseball like their brothers.

“She started playing baseball last year and she was the only girl on her team, and she loved playing baseball, but she wanted to play with girls, so I approached Joe and was like, ‘Would your daughter like to play with my daughter?’” said Jen Pettit, one of the organizers.

Two all-girl Waltham Little League teams played against each other for first time ever

“I told her, ‘Find 12 girls and we’ll make a team.’ She went out and talked to 3 friends and I talked to 3 friends and the next thing you know, we had 22 girls signed up to play baseball ready to go,” said Joe LaFauci, who coaches one of the girls teams.

These all-girls teams compete against all-boys teams in the league too.

They’ve even beat them once this season, while adding their own twist to the game.

“We got pink hats, we got bedazzled hats,” said Pettit.

From the pink helmets and hats to crowns after a win, and even cartwheels after every out, these little ladies say it’s a lot more fun playing baseball with other girls.

“I liked playing baseball, but I didn’t like being the only girl on the team,” said Charlotte Lyons.

Two all-girl Waltham Little League teams played against each other for first time ever

“They love it, they love it, the responses I get from the girls every week, it’s their favorite sport now,” said LaFauci.

Now that the sport has become a hit, their coaches hope these girls will inspire other girls to play not only baseball, but anything they want to.

“It’s creating a lot of buzz in the city that these girls are out here competing, they’re excelling they’re doing awesome,” said LaFauci.

“Maybe we’re creating the first girls Major League Baseball player out here, I mean I don’t know, you heard it here first,” said Pettit.

The coaches say these girls are having so much fun, it looks like there’s enough interest to have at least one full girls team in the league next year too.

Two all-girl Waltham Little League teams played against each other for first time ever

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group