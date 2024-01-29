Two $1M winners of the same Mass. Lottery game claim their prizes minutes apart

BOSTON — Friday was life-changing for a pair of Massachusetts lottery winners as $1 million prizes were claimed on the same day, even minutes apart, according to Mass Lottery officials.

Lawrence Troy of Mansfield and Jonathan Seward of Sheffield are the lucky winners. Seward claimed his $1 million grand prize first, followed 25 minutes later by Troy. Each chose to receive their prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Seward told the Lottery that he scratched his winning ticket while enjoying a glass of wine in front of a fireplace after processing some bills. Self-employed, he said that he plans to invest his winnings in his business.

The winning ticket was purchased at Silk’s Variety, 107 Main St. in Sheffield. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

Lawrence Troy is on the left, Jonathan Seward on the right (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

“It is the first million-dollar winning ticket ever sold at this location, which is the lone current Lottery retailer in Sheffield,” according to the Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, 70 Copeland Drive in Mansfield. This location also receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

The “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” game is a $20 instant ticket that went on sale in February of 2023. One $5 million prize and three $1 million prizes remain.

