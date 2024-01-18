Mass. lottery winners: $650K ticket sold at liquor store, $100K ticket sold at Market Basket

LYNN, Mass. — A pair of lottery tickets sold in Massachusetts on Wednesday fetched big prizes.

Someone who purchased a “$5,000,000 100X CASHWORD” scratch ticket at Hines Liquors in Lynn won a prize of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery. A Mass Cash ticket sold at a Market Basket store in Billerica returned a payout of $100,000.

“BILLION DOLLAR EXTRAVAGANZA” tickets sold at various locations in the Bay State also yielded a slew of five-figure prizes.

On Tuesday, Paul Riley, of Peabody, claimed a prize of $4 million that he won on a “100X Cash” scratch ticket.

